Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $316.27.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $292.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the third quarter worth $25,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX traded down $13.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $291.21. 613,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,865. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.63. Wix.com has a one year low of $76.81 and a one year high of $362.07. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.87 and a beta of 1.64.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. Equities analysts predict that Wix.com will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

