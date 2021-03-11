Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) (LON:MRW) Plans Dividend of GBX 5.11

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) (LON:MRW) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.11 ($0.07) per share by the grocer on Monday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L)’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:MRW opened at GBX 176.48 ($2.31) on Thursday. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 157.55 ($2.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 210 ($2.74). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 175.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 177.40.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 198.75 ($2.60).

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

