Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) (LON:MRW) Plans Dividend of GBX 5.11

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) (LON:MRW) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.11 ($0.07) per share by the grocer on Monday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L)’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:MRW opened at GBX 176.48 ($2.31) on Thursday. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 157.55 ($2.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 210 ($2.74). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 175.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 177.40.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 198.75 ($2.60).

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) Company Profile

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

Further Reading: Management Fee

Dividend History for Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) (LON:MRW)

Receive News & Ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit