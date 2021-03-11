Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Sets New 1-Year High at $141.00

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $141.00 and last traded at $140.82, with a volume of 55636 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $134.84.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WYNN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.67.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.22.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $270,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,938,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 4,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $530,385.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,539 shares in the company, valued at $9,481,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,573 shares of company stock worth $848,627. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 344 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.