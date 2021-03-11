Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) PT Raised to $28.00

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) had its price objective increased by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $25.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.72% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.16. The stock has a market cap of $717.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.66 and a beta of 1.20. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $21.87.
About Xenon Pharmaceuticals
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline include XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy; XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy.
