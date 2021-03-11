Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) PT Raised to $28.00

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) had its price objective increased by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $25.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.16. The stock has a market cap of $717.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.66 and a beta of 1.20. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $21.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 949,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,599,000 after purchasing an additional 202,435 shares during the period. Ghost Tree Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,766,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 509.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 350,651 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 368,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline include XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy; XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy.

