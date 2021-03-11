Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 435.27% and a negative net margin of 2,037.97%.

Shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.34 on Thursday. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $7.94. The company has a market capitalization of $212.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 6.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average of $5.27.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

In other Xeris Pharmaceuticals news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $57,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 416,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,233.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

