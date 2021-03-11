XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.68 EPS

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.68), MarketWatch Earnings reports. XOMA had a negative net margin of 102.23% and a negative return on equity of 28.83%.

XOMA stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.15. The company had a trading volume of 26,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,471. The company has a market capitalization of $420.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.37 and a beta of 1.26. XOMA has a 12-month low of $14.14 and a 12-month high of $46.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.46 and its 200-day moving average is $31.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

In other news, CFO Thomas M. Burns sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $621,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,592.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James R. Neal sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $1,075,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,849 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,206.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XOMA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of XOMA in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of XOMA from $30.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

XOMA Corporation, a biotech royalty aggregator, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.

