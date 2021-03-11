XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Lifted to Buy at VTB Capital

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) was upgraded by research analysts at VTB Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.40 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of XPeng from $34.70 to $57.71 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.40.

Shares of NYSE XPEV opened at $30.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.33. XPeng has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $74.49.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 345.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that XPeng will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPEV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in XPeng in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for XPeng (NYSE:XPEV)

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit