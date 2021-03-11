XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Lifted to Buy at VTB Capital

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) was upgraded by research analysts at VTB Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.40 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of XPeng from $34.70 to $57.71 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.40.
Shares of NYSE XPEV opened at $30.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.33. XPeng has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $74.49.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPEV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in XPeng in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000.
XPeng Company Profile
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.
