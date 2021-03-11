XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Bought by Majedie Asset Management Ltd

Majedie Asset Management Ltd grew its position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 62.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 132,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,046 shares during the quarter. XPO Logistics accounts for about 1.2% of Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $15,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 480.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on XPO shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $119.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.70.

In other XPO Logistics news, President Troy A. Cooper sold 25,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total transaction of $3,090,386.52. Following the transaction, the president now owns 139,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,575,698.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mario A. Harik sold 30,467 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total value of $3,628,619.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,363,744.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,162 shares of company stock worth $10,805,362. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE XPO traded up $4.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $118.40. 7,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,378. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.07, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.47 and a 52 week high of $128.57.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

