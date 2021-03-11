Xponance Inc. Acquires 1,348 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Fastenal by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in Fastenal by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Fastenal by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal stock opened at $44.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $51.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.13 and its 200 day moving average is $47.12. The company has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.16%.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.63 per share, for a total transaction of $44,630.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 7,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total transaction of $352,996.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $327,042. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FAST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

