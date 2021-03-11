Xponance Inc. Buys 319 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total value of $1,015,603.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,515,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at $194,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,073 shares of company stock worth $3,878,620 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MCK opened at $176.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.51 and a 200-day moving average of $167.87. The company has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $112.60 and a 1-year high of $187.67.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

McKesson announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

