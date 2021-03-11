Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Trading 8.8% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) was up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Monday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $70.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Y-mAbs Therapeutics traded as high as $36.10 and last traded at $35.51. Approximately 682,755 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 142% from the average daily volume of 281,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.64.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.43.

In related news, Director David N. Gill sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $93,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $211,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,000 shares of company stock worth $4,248,120 in the last three months. 38.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $539,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 229.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 18.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 149,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,758,000 after buying an additional 23,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 178.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.28.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.36. On average, research analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. The company develops naxitamab that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed steosarcoma or refractory, and high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and GD2-GD3 Vaccine which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of high-risk neuroblastoma.

