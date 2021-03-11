Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Short Interest Update

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, an increase of 228.6% from the February 11th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC raised Yangarra Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Yangarra Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.83.

OTCMKTS YGRAF opened at $0.93 on Thursday. Yangarra Resources has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $2.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.54.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. It holds interests in approximately 136 sections located to the north of the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

