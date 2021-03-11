Yatsen (YSG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of YSG stock opened at $17.21 on Wednesday. Yatsen has a 52-week low of $15.17 and a 52-week high of $25.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.39.

Get Yatsen alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on YSG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.60 price objective for the company. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.30 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.