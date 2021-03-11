Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Insider Vivek Patel Sells 54,236 Shares of Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) insider Vivek Patel sold 54,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,169,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,995,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Yelp stock opened at $40.92 on Thursday. Yelp Inc. has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $41.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -240.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wedbush increased their price target on Yelp from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Yelp to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Yelp from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.38.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YELP. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 37.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,553 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

