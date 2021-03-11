Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) will announce $1.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $993.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.41 billion. Expedia Group posted sales of $2.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 48.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full year sales of $7.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $9.06 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.86 billion to $12.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Expedia Group.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on EXPE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.50.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $490,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth about $544,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,955,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth about $106,210,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth about $8,116,000. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth about $3,884,000. 95.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPE traded up $3.50 on Friday, reaching $171.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,753,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,552,030. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.89. The company has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $40.76 and a 52-week high of $175.24.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

