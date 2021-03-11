Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) will report ($0.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Phreesia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.16). Phreesia posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.65). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.33). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Phreesia.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 16.37% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. Phreesia’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PHR. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Phreesia from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Phreesia from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens started coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Phreesia from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phreesia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $57.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -95.68 and a beta of 1.42. Phreesia has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $81.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.23 and a 200-day moving average of $48.09.

In related news, CFO Thomas Altier sold 4,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $301,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $27,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 428,891 shares of company stock valued at $26,740,956 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the third quarter worth about $265,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 3rd quarter valued at $770,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

