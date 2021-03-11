Zacks: Analysts Anticipate UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.91 Billion

Brokerages forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) will post sales of $68.91 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $69.56 billion and the lowest is $68.26 billion. UnitedHealth Group posted sales of $64.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full-year sales of $278.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $273.14 billion to $282.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $301.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $291.20 billion to $309.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover UnitedHealth Group.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNH. SVB Leerink raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Truist increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,335,001.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total value of $1,679,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,697,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,293 shares of company stock valued at $10,437,941 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% in the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ossiam raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH opened at $352.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $335.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.25. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $367.95. The stock has a market cap of $332.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

