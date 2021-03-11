Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) to Announce $0.98 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) to announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.88. Watts Water Technologies posted earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $403.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.88 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $123.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

Shares of NYSE:WTS opened at $121.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. Watts Water Technologies has a 12 month low of $69.02 and a 12 month high of $131.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.60%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 3,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $444,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,952,019. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.51, for a total transaction of $359,120.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,012,992.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,543 shares of company stock valued at $5,602,109. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,082,000 after purchasing an additional 385,222 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1,537.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 561,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,245,000 after acquiring an additional 527,320 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 479,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,412,000 after acquiring an additional 27,426 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 339.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,900,000 after acquiring an additional 297,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $44,344,000. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

