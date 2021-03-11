Zacks: Analysts Expect Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) to Post $0.24 EPS

Analysts expect Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.24. Bassett Furniture Industries posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bassett Furniture Industries.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $118.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.60 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 5.80%.

BSET has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Noble Financial assumed coverage on Bassett Furniture Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ BSET traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.23. 644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,405. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.17 million, a PE ratio of -9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.56. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $25.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSET. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 16.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 582.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. 54.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Â-company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bassett Furniture Industries (BSET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.