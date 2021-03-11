Zacks: Analysts Expect QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) to announce $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for QAD’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. QAD reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QAD will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover QAD.

Several analysts recently issued reports on QADA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Sidoti started coverage on QAD in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. QAD currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

In other QAD news, CFO Daniel Lender sold 12,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.30, for a total value of $753,689.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,336 shares in the company, valued at $9,728,560.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 46.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in QAD by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,058 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of QAD by 5.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of QAD by 10.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in QAD by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in QAD by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QADA traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.96. The stock had a trading volume of 9,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,144. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 445.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. QAD has a fifty-two week low of $28.21 and a fifty-two week high of $75.37.

QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.

