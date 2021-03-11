Zacks: Analysts Expect Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.75 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) will report sales of $4.75 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.81 billion and the lowest is $4.66 billion. Tenet Healthcare reported sales of $4.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full-year sales of $19.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.26 billion to $19.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $20.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.09 billion to $20.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $3.62. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on THC shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

In other news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 80,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $3,324,806.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,451,566.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marie Quintana sold 2,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total transaction of $100,869.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,471.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,291,001 shares of company stock valued at $52,734,146 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $55.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -427.54, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

