Zacks: Analysts Expect The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.32 Billion

Equities analysts expect The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report $10.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.89 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.01 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group posted sales of $8.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will report full-year sales of $40.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.21 billion to $43.97 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $41.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.66 billion to $44.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Goldman Sachs Group.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GS. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $279.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $449.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.18.

In related news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Insiders sold a total of 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $3.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $330.62. 204,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,400,742. The company has a market cap of $114.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $303.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $340.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

