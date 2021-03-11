Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for DexCom’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. DexCom reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that DexCom will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $3.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DexCom.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%.

DXCM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.35.

NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $11.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $363.69. 49,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,233. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. DexCom has a twelve month low of $182.07 and a twelve month high of $456.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $389.23 and a 200 day moving average of $375.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

In other DexCom news, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.03, for a total transaction of $772,556.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,096.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.65, for a total transaction of $133,743.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 806 shares in the company, valued at $287,459.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,654 shares of company stock worth $26,380,350. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,461,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in DexCom by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 81 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DexCom (DXCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.