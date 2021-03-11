Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate General Electric (NYSE:GE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.18 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that General Electric (NYSE:GE) will post sales of $18.18 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for General Electric’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.76 billion and the lowest is $17.40 billion. General Electric reported sales of $20.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Electric will report full-year sales of $80.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $78.38 billion to $83.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $85.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $79.34 billion to $89.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GE. Bank of America lifted their target price on General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus lifted their price target on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. DZ Bank upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.21.

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.99. 3,538,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,974,914. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $14.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 26,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 158,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in General Electric by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 52,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

