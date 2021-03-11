Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $145.08 Million

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021

Analysts predict that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) will report sales of $145.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $131.63 million and the highest estimate coming in at $158.52 million. Heritage Insurance posted sales of $132.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full-year sales of $610.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $582.83 million to $637.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $660.83 million, with estimates ranging from $638.93 million to $682.74 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Heritage Insurance.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.49. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 3.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRTG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,383,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,147,000 after purchasing an additional 169,717 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,219,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,358,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 552,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,601,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its position in Heritage Insurance by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 535,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,420,000 after buying an additional 18,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 518,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

HRTG stock opened at $11.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.52. The company has a market capitalization of $316.51 million, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Heritage Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.26%.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Insurance (HRTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG)

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit