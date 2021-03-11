Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $145.08 Million

Analysts predict that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) will report sales of $145.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $131.63 million and the highest estimate coming in at $158.52 million. Heritage Insurance posted sales of $132.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full-year sales of $610.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $582.83 million to $637.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $660.83 million, with estimates ranging from $638.93 million to $682.74 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Heritage Insurance.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.49. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 3.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRTG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,383,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,147,000 after purchasing an additional 169,717 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,219,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,358,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 552,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,601,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its position in Heritage Insurance by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 535,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,420,000 after buying an additional 18,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 518,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

HRTG stock opened at $11.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.52. The company has a market capitalization of $316.51 million, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Heritage Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.26%.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

