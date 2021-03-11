Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $649.92 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) will announce sales of $649.92 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Match Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $652.08 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $647.50 million. Match Group reported sales of $1.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 47.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Match Group will report full-year sales of $2.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $651.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MTCH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Truist raised their price objective on Match Group from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Match Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.33.

In other Match Group news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $3,652,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,098,248.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $22,610,160.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,174 shares in the company, valued at $28,181,015.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,557 shares of company stock worth $37,989,910 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $146.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.51. Match Group has a 1-year low of $87.56 and a 1-year high of $174.68. The firm has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.50, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

