Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Will Post Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) will announce $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.53. Quaker Chemical reported earnings per share of $1.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full year earnings of $7.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.39. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $8.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 6.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.00.

Shares of NYSE:KWR opened at $249.37 on Friday. Quaker Chemical has a twelve month low of $108.14 and a twelve month high of $301.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $278.14 and its 200 day moving average is $235.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 692.71 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other news, CFO Mary Dean Hall sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.70, for a total transaction of $651,633.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,508.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Slinkman sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $410,170.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,264.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KWR. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 211.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

