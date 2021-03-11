Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) to Announce $0.86 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $0.88. Sonoco Products posted earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full-year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SON shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sonoco Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.90.

NYSE:SON opened at $62.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.91. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $37.30 and a 12-month high of $64.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is 50.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its position in Sonoco Products by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Sonoco Products by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 29,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Corporate. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging; global brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

