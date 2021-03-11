Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.53 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) will post $4.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for uniQure’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.20 million and the lowest is $1.00 million. uniQure reported sales of $100,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4,430%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that uniQure will report full year sales of $277.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.00 million to $551.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $156.67 million, with estimates ranging from $23.00 million to $248.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover uniQure.

Get uniQure alerts:

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.86. uniQure had a negative net margin of 2,738.33% and a negative return on equity of 59.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on uniQure from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of uniQure from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of uniQure from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of uniQure from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE opened at $31.95 on Friday. uniQure has a 1 year low of $30.76 and a 1 year high of $71.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 8.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.61 and its 200-day moving average is $39.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.19.

In other uniQure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $27,814.13. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,294.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 31,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total value of $1,153,808.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,337,793.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,269 shares of company stock worth $1,847,534 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in uniQure by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in uniQure during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

See Also: G-20

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on uniQure (QURE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.