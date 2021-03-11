Zacks: Brokerages Expect Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) will announce $0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avangrid’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.76. Avangrid reported earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Avangrid.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Avangrid’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.20.

AGR opened at $47.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Avangrid has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $56.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.11%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

