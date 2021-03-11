Zacks: Brokerages Expect Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) to Post $0.52 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) to report $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.58. Central Pacific Financial posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Central Pacific Financial.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $65.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.23 million.

CPF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,133,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,093,000 after purchasing an additional 43,625 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,124,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,380,000 after acquiring an additional 61,814 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 699,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,301,000 after acquiring an additional 60,350 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 128.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 351,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 197,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP grew its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 311,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 8,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPF traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $25.03. 126,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.66 and its 200 day moving average is $17.67. Central Pacific Financial has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $25.81. The company has a market capitalization of $705.42 million, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.32%.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

Featured Article: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Pacific Financial (CPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.