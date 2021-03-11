Zacks: Brokerages Expect ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to Announce $0.37 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.67. ConocoPhillips posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $3.43. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $3.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS.

COP has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a $54.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 9,061 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,195 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 46,362 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 12,641 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 10.3% in the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,547 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $59.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.81 and its 200 day moving average is $40.03. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $59.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $81.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.58, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

