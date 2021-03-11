Zacks: Brokerages Expect Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) will post ($0.38) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Green Plains’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.43). Green Plains reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 575%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Green Plains.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.81). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.51%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GPRE shares. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Green Plains from $20.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Green Plains from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Plains in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains in the fourth quarter worth $424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE opened at $25.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.84 and a 200 day moving average of $17.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.87. Green Plains has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $28.76.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

