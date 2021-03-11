Zacks: Brokerages Expect Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) to Post $0.31 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) will announce $0.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Halozyme Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 875%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The company had revenue of $121.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HALO. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.92.

HALO stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.04. The company had a trading volume of 979,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,124. Halozyme Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.63 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a current ratio of 18.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.92.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 18,324 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $839,422.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,924,607.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total transaction of $2,309,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,120,920.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,324 shares of company stock worth $6,733,732 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

