Zacks: Brokerages Expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) to Announce -$0.04 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.05). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 112.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.19. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 9.17%.

SOI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.22.

Shares of NYSE:SOI opened at $14.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.58. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $14.10. The company has a market cap of $635.50 million, a PE ratio of -28.61 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.04 and its 200 day moving average is $8.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.82%.

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, CFO Kyle S. Ramachandran sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $258,645.00. Also, CEO William A. Zartler sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 550,268 shares of company stock worth $6,112,204. Insiders own 15.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,619,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,324,000 after buying an additional 107,721 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $36,498,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,283,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,444,000 after buying an additional 499,600 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,136,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,249,000 after buying an additional 11,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 755,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 13,276 shares during the last quarter. 50.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems are used to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

Read More: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.