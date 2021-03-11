Zacks: Brokerages Expect Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Will Announce Earnings of $6.68 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to post earnings of $6.68 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $6.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.93. Thermo Fisher Scientific posted earnings of $2.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 127.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full year earnings of $21.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.60 to $22.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $19.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.10 to $22.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.55 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.35.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 662 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO traded up $16.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $456.43. 60,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,834,874. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $487.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $466.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $532.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

