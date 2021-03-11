Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) to Sell

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HLS SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL has become one of the leading automation systems providers in the People’s Republic of China, developing a number of core technologies and completing numerous projects utilizing a wide array of automation products. With its philosophy of sincere concern for customers and its technical innovation capabilities, HLS Systems International specializes in the research, development, production, sale and distribution of industrial automation for digital railway signals and information systems, e-government, motor drive transmissions and safety controls for nuclear power reactors. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.10 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Hollysys Automation Technologies stock opened at $14.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.73 million, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.04. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $16.31.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 7.07%. On average, analysts forecast that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,055,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,924,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,958,000 after purchasing an additional 672,386 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,304,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 203.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 301,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,008,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,129,000 after purchasing an additional 184,684 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

