Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) to Hold

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Klepierre SA is a real estate investment trust. The company provides shopping center property primarily in Europe. It also offers development, rental, property and asset management services. Klepierre SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KLPEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Klépierre in a report on Friday, January 15th. HSBC raised shares of Klépierre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Klépierre from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Klépierre in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Klépierre in a report on Friday, November 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Klépierre currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KLPEF opened at $25.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.63. Klépierre has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $30.00.

About Klépierre

KlÃ©pierre, the European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at Â22.8 billion at June 30, 2020 and comprises large shopping centers in 12 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visits per year.

