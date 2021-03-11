Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) to Sell

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. is a specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc., formerly known as TPG Specialty Lending, Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

TSLX opened at $22.42 on Thursday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $22.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.43.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 59.17% and a return on equity of 13.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLX. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

