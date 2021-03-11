Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) to Hold

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Surface Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes CD47, CD73, SRF231, SRF373, SRF617, SRF388 and SRF231 which are in clinical stage. Surface Oncology is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Surface Oncology alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

NASDAQ:SURF opened at $8.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Surface Oncology has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $14.40. The company has a market cap of $335.18 million, a PE ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.87.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.43. Research analysts forecast that Surface Oncology will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeff Goater sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $31,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,306,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David S. Grayzel sold 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $30,770,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,723,405 shares of company stock worth $31,048,035. Insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Surface Oncology by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 102,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Surface Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,448,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Surface Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Surface Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; and SRF813 targeting CD112R.

Featured Story: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Surface Oncology (SURF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Surface Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.