Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) to Sell

Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Symrise AG manufactures, develops and sells fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic base materials and substances for the cosmetics industry. The company’s operating segments consists of Scent & Care and Flavor & Nutrition. Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas and also develops specific application processes for such substances. Flavor and Nutrition segment develops, produces and sells flavors which are used by customers in the production of food products and beverages. Its product includes perfume, cosmetics and food manufacturers to pharmaceutical companies and producers of nutritional supplements, pet food and baby food. The company operates primarily in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Asia Pacific and Latin America. Symrise AG is headquartered in Holzminden, Germany. “

Get Symrise alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SYIEY. UBS Group raised shares of Symrise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday. Redburn Partners cut shares of Symrise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale cut shares of Symrise from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Symrise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

SYIEY stock opened at $29.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.32. Symrise has a 12 month low of $19.19 and a 12 month high of $35.42. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Symrise (SYIEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.