Zacks Investment Research Lowers Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Community Bank System, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Get Community Bank System alerts:

NYSE:CBU opened at $79.43 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.72. Community Bank System has a twelve month low of $47.01 and a twelve month high of $80.01.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.48 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Community Bank System will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

In other Community Bank System news, Director Mark J. Bolus sold 4,566 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $328,843.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Whipple sold 6,631 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $425,378.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,432 shares in the company, valued at $220,162.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,232 shares of company stock worth $1,971,256 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,892,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $491,795,000 after acquiring an additional 160,227 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 11.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,560,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,338,000 after acquiring an additional 450,716 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 0.5% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,003,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,013,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,812,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Story: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Bank System (CBU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.