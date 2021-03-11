Zacks Investment Research Lowers Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) to Sell

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eldorado Gold is a gold producing and exploration company with gold assets in Brazil and Turkey. “

EGO has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Eldorado Gold from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.75 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.95.

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.35. 2,046,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,595,454. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 18.40%. Analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Eldorado Gold by 5,070.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Eldorado Gold by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth $160,000. 50.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

