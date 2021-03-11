Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) to Buy

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.67% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Prospect Capital Corporation is a closed-end investment company that lends to and invests in private and microcap public businesses. Prospect Capital’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. “

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of PSEC stock opened at $7.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.97. Prospect Capital has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $8.03.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $172.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.09 million. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 8.16%. As a group, research analysts expect that Prospect Capital will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSEC. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Prospect Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Read More: What is dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prospect Capital (PSEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.