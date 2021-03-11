Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Raised to $185.00 at Oppenheimer

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.65.

ZBH opened at $160.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,002.50, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.77. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $74.37 and a twelve month high of $170.05.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

