ZIX’s (ZIXI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) in a research note published on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZIXI. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of ZIX in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of ZIX in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.58.

ZIXI opened at $7.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.42. ZIX has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $10.37. The firm has a market cap of $440.16 million, a P/E ratio of -24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in ZIX by 10.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 20,149 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in ZIX by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 174,324 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 18,046 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZIX by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 445,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 40,100 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in ZIX by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in ZIX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, and archiving for the secure exchange of email in the United States. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery; Email Encryption Service that allows a user to send encrypted email to any email user anywhere and on any Internet-enabled device; cloud-based cybersecurity solutions; and e-signatures and secure file sharing solutions.

