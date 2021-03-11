Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) PT Raised to $400.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.92% from the stock’s current price.

ZM has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $342.11 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $391.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $414.48. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $588.84. The company has a market capitalization of $97.85 billion, a PE ratio of 438.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total transaction of $736,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $736,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 167,466 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.68, for a total transaction of $60,904,034.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,552,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 394,942 shares of company stock valued at $145,567,946. Company insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,870,000 after purchasing an additional 34,153 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 47,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

