Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Shares Up 8.9%

Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) shot up 8.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.51 and last traded at $14.38. 1,246,422 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 1,476,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.21.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZUO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.93.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.42 and a 200 day moving average of $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 2,514 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $33,763.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,845 shares in the company, valued at $279,948.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jason Pressman sold 8,400 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $102,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,515 shares of company stock worth $1,521,646. 26.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the fourth quarter valued at $5,491,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 126,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 10,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 377,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after buying an additional 75,233 shares in the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

