Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Updates FY 2022 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) updated its FY 2022
After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.1–0.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $272-276 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $332.94 million.Zuora also updated its Q1 2022
After-Hours guidance to -0.04–0.03 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zuora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Zuora currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.93.

ZUO stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.26. 79,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,478,749. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.55. Zuora has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -22.12 and a beta of 2.20.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,515 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,646. 26.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

Featured Article: What is Blockchain?

Earnings History and Estimates for Zuora (NYSE:ZUO)

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit