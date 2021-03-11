Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Updates FY 2022 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) updated its FY 2022

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.1–0.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $272-276 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $332.94 million.Zuora also updated its Q1 2022

After-Hours guidance to -0.04–0.03 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zuora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Zuora currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.93.

ZUO stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.26. 79,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,478,749. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.55. Zuora has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -22.12 and a beta of 2.20.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,515 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,646. 26.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

