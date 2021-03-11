Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) PT Lowered to $7.25 at Roth Capital

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) had its target price trimmed by Roth Capital from $8.00 to $7.25 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZYNE has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.57.

ZYNE opened at $4.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.94. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The firm has a market cap of $127.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.83.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 15,625.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 13,288 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 72,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 40,617 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 129,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 64,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.99% of the company’s stock.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating pediatric behavioral and emotional symptoms of 22q11.2 deletion syndrome; and to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome.

